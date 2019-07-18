Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty slips down

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have slipped down in today trade. Both the Indian benchmark indices today settled trading in the loss.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 38,897 points losing around 318 points or 0.81%. The Nse Nifty settled trading at 11,596 points losing around 90 points or 0.78%.

The top gainer in the market was HDFC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, Wipro, Zee Entertainment, Britannia, Indian Oil, Infosys, and ITC.

The top losers in the market were Yes Bank, ONGC, Tata Motors, Coal India, Vedanta, SBI, Grasim Industries, Cipla, JSW Steel, Maruti, and Mahindra and Mahindra.