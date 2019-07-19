KeralaLatest News

Atrocities of SFI: Even Independent Candidates Cannot Stand Against SFI. Check Out this Shocking Revelation

Jul 19, 2019, 09:49 am IST
Less than a minute

With each passing hour, more and more stories of SFI’s atrocities are being revealed and here is yet another one.

It is well known that University College does not permit other political student organisations to function there, but now, a former student, Aditya has revealed that the situation is not any better for even independent candidates.

“Some girls tried to stand against SFI candidates independently. They were not part of any political party but were humiliated for their stand. They couldn’t even convey what they wanted to say. The moment they tried to speak, they were greeted with booings” the student revealed to Asianet news.

SFI has promised to revamp their organisation in the college, but it remains to be seen to what extent they manage to keep their word.

Tags

Related Articles

World Cup 2019 : India vs Nz semi final match sets another world record

Jul 13, 2019, 11:40 am IST

Kollywood: Ajith’s absence at Star Night creates a buzz among fans

Jan 12, 2018, 02:03 pm IST

Prime Minister Modi mocked Tripura CM with his unique style

Feb 8, 2018, 05:18 pm IST

Supreme Court Judge recuses himself from hearing plea on interim CBI Director

Jan 24, 2019, 05:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close