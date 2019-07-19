Bomb explosion outside Kabul University kills 6

A bomb explosion outside the Kabul University in Afghanistan has killed 6 people and injured 27 others. The powerful bomb explosion took place outside the gate of University on today morning. The blast has also set two vehicles on fire. No militant group has claimed the responsibility of the attack.
