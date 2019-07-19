Latest NewsInternational

Bomb explosion outside Kabul University kills 6

Jul 19, 2019, 07:48 pm IST
A bomb explosion outside the Kabul University in Afghanistan has killed 6 people and injured 27 others. The powerful bomb explosion took place outside the gate of University on today morning. The blast has also set two vehicles on fire. No militant group has claimed the responsibility of the attack.

