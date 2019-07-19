KeralaLatest News

CPM secretariat confesses that anti-social intruded into SFI

Jul 19, 2019, 05:27 pm IST
The CPM state secretariat meeting has confessed that anti-socials and criminals had intruded into SFI. The meeting which reviewed the stabbing of a student by SFI leaders in the University college has also cautioned it’s supporting mass organization to check and review its membership.

Anti-socials and criminals had been intruded into many mass organisations supporting CPM. the organizations must take care of it. The corrective measures and action must be observed, the meeting informed. The secretariat meeting also said that there is an organized attempt to destruct left in  Kerala. Mass campaign programmes to defend this will be activated, said the CPM leadership.

