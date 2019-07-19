KeralaLatest News

Heavy and intense rain: Alert declared in various districts from July 19

Jul 19, 2019, 04:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has declared alerts varying from Yellow to red in various districts. The alert has been declared from July 19 to July 23. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the southwest monsoon will be intensified in the state this week.

The districts in which red alert was declared an extremely heavy rain will be possible. That is there is a chance of 204mm rain in 24 hours. The authority has issued a detailed warning and has given what to do emergency situations.

Alert:

July 19 – Thriuvanathapuram, kollam, Pathanathitta, Palakkad, Kasaragod, Allappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur

July 20 – kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alapuuuzha, Kottayam , Ernakulam, Thrissur

July 21 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad
July 22 – Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad,
July 23 – Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kasaragod

???? 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 ????????? ????????? ????? ????????? '????', '??????' ??????????!???? 19 ?? ???????, ????????,…

Gepostet von Kerala State Disaster Management Authority – KSDMA am Freitag, 19. Juli 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Video: Woman doctor burst out anger at Minister Alphonse in airport

Nov 22, 2017, 04:13 pm IST

Sensational actress Monalisa’s sizzling dance moves and seductive expressions goes viral: VIDEO

Nov 5, 2018, 12:18 pm IST

Today High Court will consider the petition for prohibition non-Hindus in Sabarimala

Nov 26, 2018, 08:47 am IST

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Sitaram Yechury demands repolling

May 22, 2019, 07:44 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close