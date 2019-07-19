Heavy and intense rain: Alert declared in various districts from July 19

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has declared alerts varying from Yellow to red in various districts. The alert has been declared from July 19 to July 23. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the southwest monsoon will be intensified in the state this week.

The districts in which red alert was declared an extremely heavy rain will be possible. That is there is a chance of 204mm rain in 24 hours. The authority has issued a detailed warning and has given what to do emergency situations.

Alert:

July 19 – Thriuvanathapuram, kollam, Pathanathitta, Palakkad, Kasaragod, Allappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur

July 20 – kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alapuuuzha, Kottayam , Ernakulam, Thrissur

July 21 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad

July 22 – Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad,

July 23 – Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kasaragod