India slips down in the ‘internet speed ranking’

A report reveals that India has slipped down by 3 ranks in internet speed. Both mobile internet speed and fixed broadband service speed is also worst, the report released by an international agency which gauges the internet speed ‘Ookla’ reveals.

In mobile internet speed, India is ranked in 126th position. In the last year, the country was in 123rd position. India has slipped down by 3 ranks. In last year July, it was in 111 positions. When compared to this India has slipped by around 15 positions.

In fixed broadband service also the situation is not different. In internet speed in fixed broadband India is positioned in 74. In May the country was in 71 positions. In last year July the country was in 56th position.

The internet speed in India is standing at 10.87MBPS and 29.06 MBPS.