Mamata Banerjee promises 5 lakh jobs in West Bengal with Rs 80,000 crores investment

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday inaugurated several new initiatives at the Calcutta Leather Complex (CLC) at Bantala and said investments worth Rs 80,000 crore will be poured into it to generate 5 lakh employment opportunities.

“This is not only the biggest leather hub in Asia, but in the world. Ninety-eight per cent of the world’s leather gloves are made here. Once complete, this hub will generate 5 lakh jobs. I am naming this hub ‘Karma Diganta’. At the Bengal Global Business Summit, we had said two lakh jobs will be created. In reality, 5 lakh jobs will be created with the investment of Rs 80,000 crore,” she said at the event.

Banerjee formally allotted 70 acres for 187 new tanneries from Kolkata, Kanpur and Chennai, taking the total number of tanneries at CLC to more than 790. Out of the 187 tannery companies being allotted plots, 28 belong to the big category, 97 are medium and 62 are small. Among these, 29 are from Kanpur, two from Chennai and 156 from Kolkata.

“At a time when employment opportunities are ebbing across India, we have been able to generate jobs. Since 2016-17, two crore jobs have been lost in the country. We have been able to reduce unemployment by 40 per cent. After demonetisation, the investors of Kanpur contacted us. We have given them land at a concessional rate. Besides, one lakh jobs will be created at Deocha Pachami,” she said.