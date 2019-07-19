Priyanka’s illegal arrest shows increasing insecurity of Yogi government,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for the “illegal arrest” of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Sonbhadra, saying this “arbitrary application of power” to stop her from meeting those injured in a clash revealed the BJP dispensation’s increasing insecurity in the state.

Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi was on Friday stopped from proceeding towards Sonbhadra district to meet those injured in the clash that claimed 10 lives, and taken to a guesthouse by authorities after she staged a sit-in.

The Congress claimed that Priyanka had been taken into police custody.“The illegal arrest of Priyanka in Sonbhadra, UP, is disturbing. This arbitrary application of power, to prevent her from meeting families of the 10 Adivasi farmers brutally gunned down for refusing to vacate their own land, reveals the BJP Govt’s increasing insecurity in UP,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Other senior Congress leaders also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the incident and described the action as “crushing of democracy”.Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh West Jyotiraditya Scindia hit out at the Adityanath government for stopping Priyanka from proceeding to Sonbhadra, saying the action was “open disrespect” of democracy.