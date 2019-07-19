Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty fell down

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices today settled in the loss. The Indian stock market today slipped down as the Foreign Institutional Investors and Indian Financial Institution has sold off the equities.

The BSE Sensex ended trading at 38,337.01 points losing 560.45 points or 1.44%. The NSE Nifty also settled trading losing 177.65 points or 1.53% at 11,419.25.

The top gainers in the market were NTPC, Titan, Coal India, TCS and Power Grid.

The top losers in the market were Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance.