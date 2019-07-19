KeralaLatest News

This is the Whopping Amount Kerala Govt is Going to Spend to Improve the Security of 6 Ministers

Jul 19, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Following the incident of a student being stabbed at University College and the shocking revelations of fraudery involved in the exam process, there have been many protests from different organisations in the past few days. Considering the intensity of these protests, the Government has decided to beef up the security of the offices of 6 ministers. A total of about Rs 2 crores will be spent for this purpose.

The new security setups would mean that the public has less access to Secretariat. Of the 4 main gates of Secretariate, three were kept closed yesterday. Visitors were allowed inside with strict checking. On Wednesday, KSU activists managed to take their protests to the inside of secretariate and almost reached the entrance of Chief ministers office.

Special Branch has sent a warning that there could be more protests like this in the coming days and that strict security should be provided to functions attended by Cheif minister and other ministers.

The Annexe two building which houses the office of 6 ministers- C Ravindranath, K.K Shailaja, Kadakampally Surendran, K Raju, M M Mani and V S Sunilkumar will have improved security measures implemented at a cost of about 2 crore Rs. It is known that about 101 security cameras, metal detectors, etc will soon be bought.

