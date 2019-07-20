A tryst with numbers

The seven eleven company gave a reward of $7111(4.9 lakhs) to Jaimey a child born at 7.11 on 11th day of 7thmonth with a weight of 7.11 pound. The fancy birth has made headlines. Jaimey is the daughter of Raichal Langford a native of Saint Louis. Gabi Harris, the spokesperson of the company said that the rarest of the rare birth caught attention of the company. They decided to welcome her fancy arrival with a reward. Raichal claimed that she used to see the number 7.11 frequently when she was carrying.