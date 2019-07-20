Latest NewsInternational

A tryst with numbers

Jul 20, 2019, 06:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

The seven eleven company gave a reward of $7111(4.9 lakhs) to Jaimey a child born at 7.11 on 11th day of 7thmonth with a weight of 7.11 pound. The fancy birth has made headlines. Jaimey is the daughter of Raichal Langford a native of Saint Louis. Gabi Harris, the spokesperson of the company said that the rarest of the rare birth caught attention of the company. They decided to welcome her fancy arrival with a reward. Raichal claimed that she used to see the number 7.11 frequently when she was carrying.

Tags

Related Articles

Increase in accidents; will new road law curtail deaths?

Jan 20, 2018, 08:07 am IST

Anushka Shetty looks Sizzling hot in these pictures! See pics

Feb 11, 2018, 08:05 pm IST

Electricity minister M M Mani admitted to hospital

Jan 28, 2019, 11:59 am IST

UP police torturing Muslim couple at police station,video goes viral : Watch Video

Nov 4, 2018, 06:34 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close