Advocate Jayasankar Slams Pinarayi Vijayan’s Dual Stand on Spending Public Money. Check this Out

Advocate Jayasankar is at it again, this time pointing out the Kerala Governments dual stand in spending money from the treasury.

Speaking to an online media, Jayasankar pointed out how the government have denied the expense of air ticket charges of the aides of V.S Achuthanandan to be made from treasury, but have exercised no such self-restraint on other occasions- be it about Pinarayi Vijayan’s wife and family’s travel expense, or left-leaning PSC chairman’s wife’s expense.

“Pinarayi Vijayan went to Netherlands, went to London Market? For what? For the state. His wife, daughter, and grandchildren were also with him. The expense of the entire travel was taken from the public treasury, not from his family. He went to Minnesota. His assistants were also taken” said Jayasankar in his sarcastic style.

All these expenses can be made from the public treasury, but not the flight charges of the aides of 94-year-old V.S Achuthanandan, he added.

He enumerated a few more instances on how public money was carelessly spent and juxtaposed it with the predicament of V.S Achuthanandan, chairman of Administrative Reforms Commission.

Jayasankar implied that Pinarayi Vijayan is playing revenge politics and that he had usurped the position of C.M, which rightfully belonged to Achuthanandan since he was projected as the leader of the left’s campaign in the election.