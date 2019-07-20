Latest NewsEntertainment

Ajith Kumar’s Nerkonda Paarvai theme song is out : Watch Here

Jul 20, 2019, 08:13 pm IST
Thee Mugam Dhaan, the third track and the theme song of Ajith-starrer Nerkonda Paarvai, directed by H Vinoth was released today at 6 PM. The first two tracks -Vaanil Irul and Kalam- of the Yuvan Shankar Raja musical were released a few weeks ago and they have received a highly positive reception from the audience.

The announcement about the third track was made by the film’s producer Boney Kapoor via his official handle. He wrote,

