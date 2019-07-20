Ajith Kumar’s Nerkonda Paarvai theme song is out : Watch Here

Thee Mugam Dhaan, the third track and the theme song of Ajith-starrer Nerkonda Paarvai, directed by H Vinoth was released today at 6 PM. The first two tracks -Vaanil Irul and Kalam- of the Yuvan Shankar Raja musical were released a few weeks ago and they have received a highly positive reception from the audience.
The announcement about the third track was made by the film’s producer Boney Kapoor via his official handle. He wrote,
Because no story is ever complete without a theme song! #TheeMugamDhaan, out today at 6pm! @nerkondapaarvai @ZeeStudiosInt #AjithKumar #HVinoth #BayViewProjects @SureshChandraa @ShraddhaSrinath @thisisysr @nirav_dop @dhilipaction @RangarajPandeyR @ProRekha @DoneChannel1 pic.twitter.com/xXtjpY04an
— Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) July 20, 2019
