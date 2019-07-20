CPI Reckons Sabarimala Issue was a Factor that Led to Left’s Loss at Kerala. Details Inside

CPI National Council will analyze the reasons behind the embarrassing defeat the left suffered in the Loksabha elections

S Sudhakar Reddy, General Secretary of CPI, in his report, mentioned that the issue of Sabarimala was one of the reasons for the failure of the Left in Kerala and that an impression was created that the state government was bullish in the way they implemented the S.C verdict of young women entry into the temple.

“Even the party’s trusted votes were lost. There was such a huge gap between LDF and UDF like never before” mentions the report. The report also said that the trend of CPI votes diminishing consistently should be checked.

The secretariat also approved the decision to elect D Raja as the next General secretary due to Sudhakar Reddy’s poor health conditions.