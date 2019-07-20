Heavy Rain: IMD issues red alert in 5 districts, Govt declares holiday

Heavy rains continue across Kerala as red, yellow and orange alerts were sounded by the India Meteorological Department in several districts.Red alert declared in Malappuram (July 21 and 22),Kannur (July 21, 22),Kottayam (July 22),An orange alert has been declared in Kannur on July 23.

The collector has declared a holiday for educational institutions in Kasaragod which includes professional colleges. Directions were given to raise shutter of Pambla, Kallarkutty and Malankara dams in Idukki district.

Control rooms were opened in all seven taluks in Pathanamthitta. The state disaster management authority has advised the people near Periyar and Moovattupuzhayar to maintain alert. The rains that started yesterday in Idukki are still continuing. Mudslides occurred in many places. Transportation was disrupted following a mudslide on the Wagamon-Theekoyi Road. Transportation was restored after removing mud.

Heavy rains continue across Pathanamthitta. A red alert was declared in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur. Several families were relocated in Kozhikode. Over hundreds of houses were flooded.