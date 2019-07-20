‘Humans are children of sages not monkeys’,says BJP MP

BJP MP Satyapal Singh again questioned Darwin’s theory of evolution on Friday saying human beings are descendants of sages (rishis) and not monkeys as propounded by the British scientist.

While speaking in Lok Sabha during a discussion on Protection of Human Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Singh said Indian culture has always valued human beings. “It is our belief that we are descendant of rishis (sages),” he said. Singh’s remark drew sharp retort from the Opposition benches.

The BJP MP from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh had earlier too rejected Darwin’s theory saying it “scientifically wrong”. When he was Minister of State for HRD, he had said he does not consider himself a descendant of monkeys.

Singh had also emphasised on the need to change school and college curriculum teaching Darwin’s theory of evolution.