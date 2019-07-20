notmydeepika trends over twitter

Celebrities fan base had doubled with the advent of social media. They share their life, projects and things in the social media which the fans are thoroughly interested in. This helps them to make a good rapport with the people. However there are incidents when the fans cross the lines and chastise the celebrities especially with woman stars. Now, the twitter is trending with a new hash tag which demands Deepika Padukone’s withdrawal from a film of Luv Ranjan.

The director is known for his misogynistic works and he was accused of sexual harassment charges. The fans have flooded tweets pleading her to step down from the project even though nothing about it is revealed. Deepika along with Ranbir Kapoor was spotted in Ranjan’s home which triggered the rumors. Deepika or her associates have not responded to the tweets. If she drops the project, it will be a huge delight for her so called fans which is a kind of sacrificing her individuality. If she chooses to work then we must think the project must be exceptionally well that justifies her choice.