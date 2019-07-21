Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan gets trolled for sharing this video on Facebook page : Watch Video

Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan had said that he would avoid welcome programs on Saturday and Sunday in wake of ruins and difficulties caused by monsoon rains. He also said that it’s not right for a representative to indulge in personal pleasure.

However, now a video shared on his Facebook page contradicts this statement. In the video, Unnithan can be seen enjoying himself at a wedding party.Unnithan earlier said that he has postponed all welcome programs as a red alert was sounded in Kasaragod.

