“I have not been made MP for getting drains cleaned, I was definitely not made MP for cleaning your toilets”, says MP

“I have not been made MP for getting drains cleaned, I was definitely not made MP for cleaning your toilets”, says BJP MP from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Sadhvi Pragya Singh. The newly-elected MP said this while interacting with BJP workers from Sehore district. She said this when the BJP activists complained about the lack of cleanliness in the district.

Pragya who defeated senior Congress leader Dig Vijay Singh in Bhopal was accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.