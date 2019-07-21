Woman set a house on fire after seeing a spider in it

The Us police have registered a case against a woman who set her home fire after finding out a spide it. The incident occurred in Kansan city in Missouri in the US. Alexcia Berry has set fire to her home.

A neighbor of her has informed the police. Berry has confessed to police that it was she herself set to fire. She was arrested by the police.

But the police accuses that the house may have been used for drug parties and drug activity. The house was listed in the city’s dangerous building list.