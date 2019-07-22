ABVP Leader Manu Prasad Claims SFI is Accumulating Weapons in this College, its Not University College

Kerala is still reeling under the shock of the stories of atrocities of SFI and amidst the tension, the University college is reopening on Monday. Mathrubhumi news channel took the issue for their prime time debate and ABVP leader Manu Prasad featured in the discussion along with Amal Chandran(student), Chintha Jerome(President, Youth Commission) Adv Jayasankar(political analyst) and Rahul(KSU).

During the course of the discussion, Manu Prasad said that students are not going to get any justice from the government. He said that there are weapons being collected at Sanskrit College to resist any movement from students.

“When you say that you have changed all weapons from University college and no bad incidents will occur, there are weapons being collected in a college just opposite to the University college- Sanskrit College. All arrangements to deal with the students are being made there” he alleged.

Manu also said that First-year students in Sanskrit College were forced to obey SFI