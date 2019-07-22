Alert declared in different districts in Kerala from July 22 to 25

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared alerts in various districts of Kerala from July 22 to 25 as there may be heavy rain.

In the districts where a red alert is announced, there will be extremely heavy rain that is up to 204mm rain in 24 hours is predicted. By red alert, the IMD intend that the government and people may be ready and cautious to face any situation.

Red Alert:

July 22: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur

July 23: Kannur, Kasargod

In the district where an orange alert is declared, there may be heavy rain up to 115mm or extremely heavy rain that is up to 1150 to 204.5 mm may occur in some places.

Orange Alert:

July 22: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kasaragod

July 23: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode

July 24: Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargod

July 25: Kozhikode

Yellow Alert:

July 22: Pathanathitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad

July 23: Pathanathitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki

July 24: Malappuram

July 25: Kannur, Kasargod