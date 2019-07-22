KeralaLatest News

Alert declared in different districts in Kerala from July 22 to 25

Jul 22, 2019, 04:44 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared alerts in various districts of Kerala from July 22 to 25 as there may be heavy rain.

In the districts where a red alert is announced, there will be extremely heavy rain that is up to 204mm rain in 24 hours is predicted. By red alert, the IMD intend that the government and people may be ready and cautious to face any situation.

Red Alert:

July 22: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur
July 23: Kannur, Kasargod

In the district where an orange alert is declared, there may be heavy rain up to 115mm or extremely heavy rain that is up to 1150 to 204.5 mm may occur in some places.

Orange Alert:

July 22: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kasaragod
July 23: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode
July 24: Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargod
July 25: Kozhikode

Yellow Alert:

July 22: Pathanathitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad
July 23: Pathanathitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki
July 24: Malappuram
July 25: Kannur, Kasargod

???? 22, 23, 24 ????????? ????????? ????? ????????? '????', '??????'??????????! ???? 22 ?? ??????????, ??????,…

Gepostet von Kerala State Disaster Management Authority – KSDMA am Montag, 22. Juli 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Priyanka Chopra aka PeeCee

Priyanka Chopra raised her voice against the Kathua rape & murder case

Apr 15, 2018, 10:58 am IST
Maoists

Ten Maoists killed in an encounter with security forces

Feb 7, 2019, 07:39 pm IST

CPI(M) never supports violence,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Feb 19, 2019, 06:46 pm IST
Mamata Banerjee

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Mamata Banerjee to address 100 rallies in 14 days

Mar 28, 2019, 08:45 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close