Commodity Market: Gold touches all-time high price

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silverrose today. The price of gold has touched all-time high.

In the international market, the price of spot gold remained firm at $ 1,425.60 per ounce. In New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity has risen by Rs.100 to reach at Rs.35,970 and Rs.35,800 per 10 gram respectively. The price of sovereign gold also gained by Rs.100 to reach at Rs.27,500 per eight gram. On Saturday, the price of gold was declined by Rs.80 to reach 35,870 per 10 gram.

In the international market, the price of silver selling at a high price of $ 16.40 per ounce. In India, the price of silver rose by Rs. 260 to reach Rs.41,960 a kilo. The weekly based delivery gained by Rs.391 to reach Rs.41,073 per kilo. Price of silver coins remained flat at Rs.84,000 for buying and Rs.85,00 for selling of 100 pieces.