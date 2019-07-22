KeralaLatest News

Heavy Rain: Red Alert declared in these districts

Jul 22, 2019, 01:43 pm IST
The Kerala government has declared alert in various districts in the state as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy and intense rain. The IMD has also warned that high tides up to 4.3 meters may occur in the sea. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned the fishermen to not to go for fishing. Around 1142 people were transferred to shelter centers in the state.

A red alert has been declared in Kozhikode, Kannur and Wayanad district. An Orange alert has been declared in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kasaragod district. A Yellow alert has been declared in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Palakkad district.

