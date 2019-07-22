KeralaLatest News

Kerala government launches ‘Onam Super Bumper’ with prize money of 12crore

Jul 22, 2019, 01:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Kerala State Lottery department is all set to launch one of the biggest lotteries in the state. The lottery department has announced that for this Onam the department will launch a ‘Super Bumper’ lottery with prize money of whopping 12 crore rupees.

This is the biggest prize money in the history of Kerala lottery department. In the last year, the prize money for Onam bumper was 10 crore rupees. The second prize of 50 lakhs rupees will be given to 10 people.

The draw of the lottery is fixed on September 26. A total of 90 lakhs ticket has been made ready. A ticket is priced at Rs.300. The state-level inauguration of the sale was done by Minister C.Raveendranath.

