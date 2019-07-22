KSU unit formed in University college after 18 years

After a gap of long 18 years, the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student’s organization of Congress has formed its unit University college, Thiruvananthapuram. The unit was formed by KSU state president K.M.Abhijth. The police have blocked KSU activist at Spencer junction when they tried to march to University college. The police allowed only KSU members who were the student of the college to enter the college.

In University only SFI the left-leaning student organization has a unit. The other student’s organization accuses that SFI did not allow other student organization to work in the college.

The University college which was closed for more than one week has been reopened today under heavy police surveillance and security. The police allowed only students and staff of the college to enter the college after checking their ID cards.

The university college has been closed after Akhil, an SFI activist was stabbed by SFI unit leaders.