“ Most natural actor in India, and a gift to Kaappaan”, Rajinikanth about Mohanlal

The yet to release Tamil film ‘Kaappan’ directed ace cinematographer and director K.V.Anad is the most hyped film in the south-Indian film industry. The film hit headlines as for the first time Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and Tamil superstar Suriya.

The music launch of the film has held yesterday at Chennai and the function was attended by Rajinikanth, director Shankar, music composer Harris Jayaraj. In the event, Rajinikanth has praised Mohanlal. He said that “Mohanlal is the most natural actor in India and a gift to Kaappaan”.

The film bankrolled by Lyca productions has an ensemble star cast which includes Boman Irani, Samuthirakani, Aariya, Sayesha. Mohanlal plays the role of Indian Prime Minister and Suriya plays the role of of the security officer.