MS Dhoni’s request for military training was approved by Army chief general Bipin Rawat

Jul 22, 2019, 02:00 pm IST
The request by former Indian cricket team captain M.S.Dhoni seeking permission for military training has been approved by Army chief General Bipin Rawat. Dhoni was given permission for two months of military training.

Dhoni has sought permission for parachute training in Parachute regiment.  Dhoni has earlier trained with elite Para regiment of the Army in 2015. A part of the training will be in Jammu and Kashmir. But he will not part of any active operation.

The Indian army honored Dhoni by giving an honorary Lieutenant Colonel post.  Dhoni has asked BCCI not include him in the team for West Indies tour.

