MS Dhoni’s request for military training was approved by Army chief general Bipin Rawat

The request by former Indian cricket team captain M.S.Dhoni seeking permission for military training has been approved by Army chief General Bipin Rawat. Dhoni was given permission for two months of military training.

Dhoni has sought permission for parachute training in Parachute regiment. Dhoni has earlier trained with elite Para regiment of the Army in 2015. A part of the training will be in Jammu and Kashmir. But he will not part of any active operation.

Top Army Sources: MS Dhoni’s request to train with the Indian Army has been approved by General Bipin Rawat. He would train with the Parachute Regiment battalion. Some part of the training is also expected to take place in J&K. Army won't allow Dhoni to be part of any active Op. pic.twitter.com/jMCHExc9JS — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

The Indian army honored Dhoni by giving an honorary Lieutenant Colonel post. Dhoni has asked BCCI not include him in the team for West Indies tour.