Music composer Jassie Gift awarded PhD in  Philosophy

Jul 22, 2019, 12:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

South-Indian music composer and singer Jassie Gift was awarded Ph.D. in Philosophy by the Kannur University. Jassie completed his doctoral research in the topic ”The philosophy of Harmony and Bliss with reference to Advaita and Buddhism”.

Jassie Gift debuted to film industry by composing music to national award-winning filmmaker Jayaraj’s Hindi film ‘Bheebatsam’. But he rose into fame after his songs in the Malayalam film directed by Jayaraj ‘For the People’ become an instsnt hit. The film released in 2004 has made a Tsunami in the music industry. Jassie has composed music for many films in all south-Indian languages. He is a very busy singer in the south-Indian film industry now.

