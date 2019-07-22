Senior Congress Leader Feels the Party Will Not Survive Long With a Non-Gandhi Chief

Congress party has been in a slumber post the resignation of Rahul Gandhi from the post of party president. There is a split in the voices regarding whether someone from the Gandhi family or someone from outside the Gandhi family should be in charge of the party. But party veteran Natwar Singh has no doubt and he feels the party will not survive long with a non-Gandhi at the helm of affairs.

“It is unfortunate that the country’s 134-years-old party does not have a party president. I do not think apart from the Gandhi family, anyone should be elected as the president,” Mr. Singh was quoted as saying by a national media. “if anyone is elected from outside the Gandhi family, the Congress will split within 24 hours,” he added.

Mr. Natwar Singh also had some words of appreciation for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

“You must have witnessed what she did in a village in Uttar Pradesh. It was amazing. She stayed there and achieved what she wanted to,” he said.