Latest NewsIndia

Senior Congress Leader Feels the Party Will Not Survive Long With a Non-Gandhi Chief

Jul 22, 2019, 11:23 am IST
Less than a minute

Congress party has been in a slumber post the resignation of Rahul Gandhi from the post of party president. There is a split in the voices regarding whether someone from the Gandhi family or someone from outside the Gandhi family should be in charge of the party. But party veteran Natwar Singh has no doubt and he feels the party will not survive long with a non-Gandhi at the helm of affairs.

“It is unfortunate that the country’s 134-years-old party does not have a party president. I do not think apart from the Gandhi family, anyone should be elected as the president,” Mr. Singh was quoted as saying by a national media.

“if anyone is elected from outside the Gandhi family, the Congress will split within 24 hours,” he added.

Mr. Natwar Singh also had some words of appreciation for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

“You must have witnessed what she did in a village in Uttar Pradesh. It was amazing. She stayed there and achieved what she wanted to,” he said.

Tags

Related Articles

149 Indian prisoners in Sharjah to be released

Sep 27, 2017, 12:25 am IST

‘Sexiest Asian Woman’ title goes to this popular Bollywood actress!!!

Dec 8, 2017, 09:10 am IST
ABD

The All Time Great AB De Villiers Call it a Day. Here are 5 Reasons Why he is Unique.

May 24, 2018, 06:50 pm IST

Ram temple would be built in 2025: RSS

Jan 18, 2019, 05:33 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close