Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty slips down

In the stock market, the domestic benchamrk indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty today ended in loss. BSE Sensex settled trading at 38,031, lowering 305 points or 0.80%. The NSE Nifty also ended trading at 11,337 lowering 82 points or 0.72%.

The top gainers in the market were YES Bank, Hindalco, ZEE Entertainment, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vedanta, Maruti, Asian Paints, and Reliance. The top losers in the market were HDFC, Kotak bank, HDFC Bank, Hindustsn uniLever, Eicher Motors, SBI, ITC, and Bajaj Finance.