The trend setter

Sari is not just a cloth but a cultural symbol too. It’s a traditional wear for Indians. The history of this iconic cloth dates back to the Indus Valley civilization. The sari trend that started recently in Twitter shows Indian women’s love for this outfit. This is a cloth that stands the test of time. Many fashion trends were there over the years but the acceptance for sari is irreplaceable.
Following the sari trend historian Manu S Pillai tweeted the image of the first Malayalee woman who wore a sari. Kalyani Pillai, the daughter of the King of Kochi as well as the wife of Travancore King was the first woman to wear a sari in Kerala. She wore this in 1868 and now holds the privilege of a trend setter.
Re #SareeTwitter: here is Kalyani Pillai (1839-1909), very likely the first Malayali woman to wear a sari in 1868. Wife of the maharajah of Travancore, she was first married to a Kathakali star, and went on to establish herself as a playwright and poet in the 1870s. pic.twitter.com/zHqgKaMnld
— Manu S Pillai (@UnamPillai) July 17, 2019
