‘A’ comes Natural With LDF Convenor Vijayaraghavan. Check out Advocate Jayasankar’s Facebook Post

Jul 23, 2019, 11:42 am IST
During the Lok Sabha election campaign, LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan had come out with a cheap and insulting remark on Ramya Haridas, the UDF candidate from Alathur constituency.

“Ramya Haridas had gone to meet P.K Kunhalikutty. Now nobody can predict what will happen to her” he said in LDF convention meant for P.V Anwar’s election campaign. The remark is a veiled dig at Kunhalikutty’s involvement in a sex scandal. Now, political analyst Advocate Jayasankar has taken a jibe at Vijayaraghavan and his habit of making inappropriate comments with a sexual tone.

LDF convenor Vijayaraghavan is not just any Vijayaraghavan. He is A Vijayaraghavan. A is not just an initial, it’s a meaningful short form. The same ‘A’ which was printed in Cinema notice and Posters with a lot of importance.Whatever he says, ‘A’ will feature in it. Be it about the incident of Remya Haridas meeting Kunhalikutty or the way woman drape their saree while reading the news in channels…”:

