Commodity Market: Gold price falls down

Jul 23, 2019, 06:40 pm IST
In the commodity market, the prices of precious metals gold and silver declined today on muted demand.

In the international market, spot gold was trading at a lower price of $ 1,418.20 per ounce. In New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity slipped down by Rs.250 to reach at Rs.35,720 and Rs.35,550 per 10 gram respectively. The price of sovereign gold also declined by Rs.100 to reach at Rs.27,400 per 8 gram.

In the international market, the price of silver rose and was trading at $ 16.47 per ounce. Silver price dropped by Rs.10 to reach at Rs.41,950 per kilo. The weekly-based delivery also slipped down by Rs.38 to Rs.41,035 a kilo. The price of silver coins remained firm at Rs.84,000 for buying and Rs.85,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

