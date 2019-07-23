CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

‘Metroman’ E.Sreedharan’s life become a movie; Title of the film launched

A biopic on the life of ‘Metroman’ E.Sreedharan will be actualized soon. Malayalam filmmaker V.K.Prakash will direct the movie on the life of E.Sreedharan written by S.Sureshbabu.

The title of the film has launched today Sreedharan’s residency at Ponnanni. The film is titled as “Ramasehtu”. Malayalam actor Jayasurya will play the role of Sreedharan.

The film will portray the life of Sreedharan from the reconstruction of the Pamban bridge to Kochi Metro. Indrans will do a lead role in the film. The film will be released next year in April. The shooting of the film will start in January. The movie will show the life of Sreedharan form his 30 years to till.

