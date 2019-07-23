PM Modi will never talk about US mediation on Kashmir, says Shashi Tharoor

According to Report, Shashi Tharoor, ex-MoS MEA has been quoted as saying, “Trump doesn’t know what’s he saying. Maybe he didn’t understand the issue or nobody briefed him. Impossible that Modi will ask anyone else because it’s our clear policy that we don’t want a 3rd party mediation. If we’ve to talk to Pakistan, we’ll do that directly.”

In their defence, US State Department on Tuesday clarified that the Kashmir issue was a “bilateral” issue between India and Pakistan. The US State Department further stated that the US “welcomes” the two countries “sitting down” for talks, adding the country is “ready to assist” in the process. India has consistently rejected any foreign intervention in the dispute.

Immediately after Trump’s comment on the Kashmir matter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was quick to issue a clarification on US President claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked Trump to mediate on Kashmir issue, saying ‘no such request has been made.