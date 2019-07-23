Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) – All You Need To Know

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana – PMMVY is a maternity benefit programme offered by the government of India under which a cash incentive of Rs. 5,000 is provided to pregnant women and lactating mothers. The incentive is provided for the first living child of the family for fulfilling the specific maternal and child health conditions!

Objectives of Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana

The government-run programme aims to fulfill the following objectives:

To provide compensation for the wage loss in terms of cash incentives so that the woman can take adequate rest before and after delivery of the first living child. It is a partial compensation which is a part of a plan to provide a total sum of Rs. 6,000 on an average to the woman. The remaining cash incentive (of Rs. 1,000) is provided under Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) after institutional delivery.

To improve health seeking behaviour amongst pregnant women and lactating mothers.

Targeted Beneficiaries of PMMVY

All pregnant women and lactating mothers excluding the ones who are in regular employment with the Central/State Government or Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) or those who are in receipt of similar benefits under any law.

All eligible pregnant women and lactating mothers who have their pregnancy on or after January 01, 2017 for the first child in the family.

The date and stage of pregnancy for a beneficiary is counted with respect to her Last Menstrual Period (LMP) date as mentioned in the Mother and Child Protection (MCP) card.

Incentive Disbursal Structure Under PMMVY

Under PMMVY, a cash incentive of Rs. 5,000 is disbursed in 3 instalments.

How to apply for Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana?

A beneficiary can apply for the scheme only within 730 days from the date of her Last Menstrual Period (MP). The LMP registered in the MCP card will be treated as the Date of Pregnancy under the scheme.