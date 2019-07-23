Reports Suggest SFI has Not Learnt their Lessons! Check this Out

The University College, after the unfortunate incident of a student being stabbed inside the campus by SFI leaders, was reopened yesterday. The Left leadership had promised a complete revamp of the Left and that SFI will be more student-friendly, but if reports from certain online media are to be believed, they have not exactly learnt their lessons.

It is reported by online portal Brave India News that SFI has demanded an explanation from the girl students for violating the dress code during the SFI rally. The girls were asked to wear a red Churidhar with a white shawl and certain girls had not kept up with the code. As per the reports, these girls will have to give an explanation at the SFI unit office.

The march was held last Thursday.

Save University College Campaign General Secretary Shajar Khan and Chairman R S Sasikumar said that they will file a complaint against SFI leadership which is mentally torturing students.

Certain students are also of the opinion that it is laughable that an organization which supposedly stands for gender equality and freedom are engaging in such acts.