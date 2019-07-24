CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

‘Hero has no gender’: Actress Tapsee Pannu on gender equality in the film world

Jul 24, 2019, 11:23 pm IST
Less than a minute

Actress Tapsee Pannu claimed that she aims to break the gender-based stereotype in the film industry where only a male actor is called a hero. She made it clear that she plans to do this slowly and steadily.

The actress said this in an interview given to PTI. “I feel hero has no gender and I am trying to prove that. We have for so many years fed our audience that hero is a gender-based term and they have also accepted that.
“Now the change can not come overnight, it will be slow and steady. It requires a lot of perseverance from the side of all-female actors who are trying to bring the change”, Tapsee said.

Tags

Related Articles

On arrival visa process for Indian passport holders in UAE : Watch Video

Jun 13, 2018, 08:44 am IST

Rahul Gandhi granted bail by Patna High Court

Jul 6, 2019, 06:13 pm IST
Night-Cream

Benefits Of Using Night Creams You Never Knew

Nov 15, 2018, 09:52 am IST

Bizarre…Arrested donkeys set free from jail…!!! Shocking ..But true!!!

Nov 28, 2017, 12:34 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close