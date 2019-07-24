‘Hero has no gender’: Actress Tapsee Pannu on gender equality in the film world

Actress Tapsee Pannu claimed that she aims to break the gender-based stereotype in the film industry where only a male actor is called a hero. She made it clear that she plans to do this slowly and steadily.

The actress said this in an interview given to PTI. “I feel hero has no gender and I am trying to prove that. We have for so many years fed our audience that hero is a gender-based term and they have also accepted that.

“Now the change can not come overnight, it will be slow and steady. It requires a lot of perseverance from the side of all-female actors who are trying to bring the change”, Tapsee said.