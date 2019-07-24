Mass petition against mob lynching and assault in the name of Jai Sreeram slogans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a petition signed by 49 social activist and cine artist demanding attention to the recent mob lynching in the nation. There were many incidents were people were assaulted to shout the Jai Sreeram slogans. The petition was signed by many notable personalities including actress Aparna Sen and historian Ramachandra Guha. The atrocities against minority is ever increasing and it is an alarming situation.

The National Crime Record Bureau reported that 860 assault cases against the Dalits were reported in 2016. However, the people persecuted for these cases are low. They pointed out PM’s speech against mob lynching which is not enough to stop these attacks. They demanded to make such crimes as non bailable offence.

The Jai Sreeram slogan has attained a tone of violence. Lord Ram’s name is misused by some people, it’s a moral rupture. Criticism of the ruling party is not criticizing the nation. The government is only a ruling party and do not stand for the nation itself. Anti government opinions are not anti national in any way. A good political atmosphere can be made only when the criticisms are accepted with an open heart. People have concern and fears regarding the course of political action in the nation.