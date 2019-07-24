Latest NewsBusiness

‘Steel magnate’ Lakshmi Mittal’s brother arrested

Jul 24, 2019, 03:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

International ‘Steel magnate’ Lakshmi Mittal’s younger brother and industrialist Pramod Mittal was arrested in Bosnia. The Bosnian authorities made it clear that he was arrested for ‘abuse of power’ and ‘suspected frauds’.

Pramod Mittal was arrested in a case related to the operation of coal mining plant Lukavac area in the country. The managing director of the company Paramesh Bhattacharya and a director board member was also arrested. Pramod Mittal has co-managed the firm from 2003. It has a total of 1000 employees.

If proven to be guilty they will get jail sentence up to 45 years. The accused will be presented before the court on next Wednesday.

