‘Will privatize Thiruvananthapuram airport’, says Union Minister

Jul 24, 2019, 05:37 pm IST
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri informed the Rajya Sabha that the union government is proceeding with the procedure and activities to privatize the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The union minister made it clear that some airports under the Airports Authority of India will be given a lease to private companies. Thiruvananthapuram, Mangalore, Lucknow, Jaipur, Guwahati and Ahmedabad airports will be privatized.

Although the bidding process is finished till now no airports have been handed over to private companies. The decision will be after considering both the financial stability and expertise in the field of civil aviation of the companies. But the security and customs checking will be under state government’s control. He also said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed the state’s anxiety on the matter.

