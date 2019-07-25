Binoy Kodiyeri’s ‘Blackmailing’ Claims May have Just been Smashed as Audio of Phone Call Between Binoy and Plaintiff is Out

Kerala CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Binoy Kodiyeri had moved to the Bombay Highcourt on Monday, requesting that the FIR against him in the rape case should be quashed. Binoy has not given the blood for the DNA test, to check whether there is any truth in the plaintiff’s claim that the 8-year-old child she has with her is the son of Binoy.

In a recent development, Binoy’s defense of him being a victim of the blackmail has just received a jolt as Mathrubhumi News released the audio of a phone call between Binoy Kodiyeri and the plaintiff. It is understood that the call happened earlier this year, much before the issue had caught the public attention.

Binoy asks the lady who is going to give her the Rs 5 crore and she replies:

“If it’s not 5 crores, decide how much you can give. It should be a sum that is enough for our son to live. I don’t want your money. but I need this money for your son”.

Binoy warns her not to do anything wrong and that people will react in a different way.

“I will tell you what to do. I will do all that you want. Stop all connections with me. You should change your name. After that you can live in whichever way you want” he tells the lady.

The lady further asks when her issues will be sorted but the call is soon disconnected.