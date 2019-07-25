KeralaLatest News

Counterfeit currency seized from kozhikode and Thiruvanathapuram

Jul 25, 2019, 04:36 pm IST
Less than a minute
currency
exchange old currency for new

A large amount of counterfeit currency has been seized by police in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, Counterfeit currency of around 20 lakhs has been seized by the police. Four people have been taken into custody.

Shameer a native of Kunnamangalam and Abdul Rasheed, a native of Ferok has been taken into custody. The machine used for printing notes has been seized by the police. Counterfeit currency valued around 2,40,000 has been seized from Feroke. 70 notes of 2,000 rupees, 18 notes of 500 rupees have been seized. The other notes are counting by the team.

Currency worth 20 lakhs has been seized from Kunnamangalam. Machines used for printing notes have been also seized.

In the meantime, 4 people have been arrested in Attingal, Thiruvanathapuram with counterfeit currency worth 6.45 lakhs.

Tags

Related Articles

rape-minor

9-year-old girl allegedly raped by neighbours

Jun 5, 2018, 06:48 am IST
Why People CHeat

You Think Your Partner is Cheating On You ? The Clue is in His Voice

May 27, 2018, 09:25 pm IST
malayalam-actress-meghna-raj-gets-married-see-pics

Malayalam Actress Meghna Raj gets married- See Pics

Apr 30, 2018, 01:47 pm IST

Criminal Defamation Case Against TMC M.P Mahua Moitra, Here is What you Need to Know

Jul 20, 2019, 10:19 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close