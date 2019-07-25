Counterfeit currency seized from kozhikode and Thiruvanathapuram

A large amount of counterfeit currency has been seized by police in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, Counterfeit currency of around 20 lakhs has been seized by the police. Four people have been taken into custody.

Shameer a native of Kunnamangalam and Abdul Rasheed, a native of Ferok has been taken into custody. The machine used for printing notes has been seized by the police. Counterfeit currency valued around 2,40,000 has been seized from Feroke. 70 notes of 2,000 rupees, 18 notes of 500 rupees have been seized. The other notes are counting by the team.

Currency worth 20 lakhs has been seized from Kunnamangalam. Machines used for printing notes have been also seized.

In the meantime, 4 people have been arrested in Attingal, Thiruvanathapuram with counterfeit currency worth 6.45 lakhs.