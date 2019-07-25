Latest NewsIndia

Parliament's Budget session extended till August 7

Jul 25, 2019
The Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Prahlad Joshi has informed that the Budget session of Parliament has been extended till August 7. He informed this in the Lok Sabha today. The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

