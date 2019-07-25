Latest NewsIndia

Rajya Sabha passed the Right To Information bill

Jul 25, 2019, 07:47 pm IST
Amidst the protests by the opposition parties, the upper house of the Indian Parliament Rajya Sabha has passed the Right To Information Bill (RTI Bill). The bill allows many changes to the RTI law. The main opposition party Congress has walked out of the Parliament. The bill was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday. 218 members voted in favor of the RTI (Amendment) Bill, 79 went against the bill in the Lok Sabha.

