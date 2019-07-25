Latest NewsIndia

Tripple Talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha

Jul 25, 2019, 07:16 pm IST
The Lower House of Indian Parliament, Lok Sabha has today passed the Tripple Talaq Bill ( The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill, 2019). The main opposition party Congress has quitted the voting.

The bill criminalizes instant divorce by Muslim men by saying triple talaq. The guilty will jailed.

 

Several opposition parties have opposed the bill. A total of 303 MP’s supported the bill. 82 MP’s opposed the bill.

