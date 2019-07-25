Tripple Talaq bill passed in Lok Sabha

The Lower House of Indian Parliament, Lok Sabha has today passed the Tripple Talaq Bill ( The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill, 2019). The main opposition party Congress has quitted the voting.

Lok Sabha passes The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019. pic.twitter.com/At2g6iwjan — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019

JDU, TMC and Congress MPs had staged walkout from the Lok Sabha in protest against the #TripleTalaqBill https://t.co/0x4HnFRIz2 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019

The bill criminalizes instant divorce by Muslim men by saying triple talaq. The guilty will jailed.

Congress MPs stage walk out from Lok Sabha in protest against #TripleTalaqBill pic.twitter.com/x19Q5JJyND — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019

Several opposition parties have opposed the bill. A total of 303 MP’s supported the bill. 82 MP’s opposed the bill.