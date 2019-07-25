What Should You Do When CPI(M) Comes to Your Door, Here is What Advocate Jayasankar Says

CPI(M) has already started its door-to-door campaign in Kerala where leaders of the party will reach out to the citizens, and explain the party’s stand and see if they are nursing any ‘misconceptions’ about the party. The Sabarimala Young Women Entry is one of the issues they will focus to make sure that the voters are not perceiving CPI(M) as an anti-Hindu party. Speaking to an online media, Advocate Jayasankar said that one of the requests he wishes to make to the party members visiting his home is to ask them to give up violent politics.

He further said that according to his knowledge from the newspaper, he has understood that the party members are facing questions about why Sabarimala verdict was implemented in a bullish way. Some had raised concerns about the body language of C.M.

In a sarcastic way, Jayasankar said that party thinks the mistake in the issue of Sabarimala was with the voters and not with the party and they(party) would attempt to enlight the citizens about their mistake.

Jayasankar further advises people to be calm when CPI(M) comes to their home and not to engage in a confrontation with them in any way. He reminds that police and power is with CPI(M) and if you do anything wrong, you will land in a criminal case.

Jayasankar intensifies his sarcastic tone as he asks people to admit that chanting Sarana Mantras was a mistake and to encourage the party members.