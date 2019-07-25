KeralaLatest News

‘Will go to Moon, if provide me a ticket’: Adoor Gopalakrishnan responds to BJP leader’s threat

Jul 25, 2019, 09:28 pm IST
Adoor Gopalakrishnan, the internationally recognized Indian filmmaker has said that he will go to Moon if the BJP leader provides him a ticket. He was responding to the BJP leader B. Gopalakrishnan’s statement that Adoor may go Moon if he did not like to hear Jai Shriram. He said this as Adoor has signed the memoranda given to Prime Minister against the lynchings in the country.

‘We are not complaining about chanting Jai Shriram. But we are against making it a death call. In a democratic country assaulting minorities by the majority can not be accepted. That is why we wrote a letter to PM, he said.

He also pitied the statement of Gopalakrishnan that Adoor is criticizing the union government as he is not getting awards. Addor said that he has received all awards. There are no more awards to give. If somebody gives some ‘jalebi (jaggery)’ will receive.

