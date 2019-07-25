Latest NewsIndia

You Won’t Believe What Was Removed From a Woman’s Stomach

Jul 25, 2019, 01:52 pm IST
In a shocking incident, doctors managed to remove about 1.5 Kilograms of jewelry and coins from the stomach of a woman who is mentally unstable. The surgery happened in a government hospital in Rampurhat, West Bengal.

According to a report from PTI, doctor Siddharatha Biswas, head of the surgery department said that about 90 coins of denomination Rs 5 and Rs 10, and ornaments like chains, nose rings, earrings, bangles, anklets, and wrist bands were removed from the stomach of the woman.

The mother of the girl who underwent the surgery said that she did notice the fact that ornaments were disappearing, but it did not occur to her that she was indeed swallowing it. She also said that her mentally unstable daughter was vomiting every time she had a meal for the past few days.

She added that although the family members used to vigilant about the woman, she swallowed things every time she was left alone.

